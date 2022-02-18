Last week’s Remember When “mystery photo” showed two people practicing life-saving in January 1977. The woman on the left has not been identified, but the firefighter was Ray Enyeart.
This week’s Remember When “mystery photo” shows a group of people who gathered at the Tracy Chamber of Commerce office in October 1992. Who were they, and what was the occasion?
• If you know the answer or can’t wait until next week to get it, email Sam Matthews at shm@tracypress.com or call 830-4234.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.