Last week’s Remember When “mystery photo” showed Janet Gokey, left, coordinator of the Tracy Downtown Business Improvement Association, and Diane Ferguson of Wishing Well Chapter, Children’s Home Society, checking out the wine glasses, wine and non-alcoholic beverages before the sixth annual Downtown Wine Stroll in October 1994. Wine and beverages were poured by 56 merchants along with hors d’oeuvres prepared by members of Wishing Well as a fund-raiser.
This week’s Remember When “mystery photo” shows two people taking part in a life-saving practice session in January 1977. Who were they, and what kind of life-saving were they practicing?
• If you know the answer or can’t wait until next week to get it, email Sam Matthews at shm@tracypress.com or call 830-4234.
