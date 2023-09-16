Last week’s Remember When “mystery photo” was a photo of Philip C. Anderson when he was serving in the U.S. Army with the rank of lieutenant colonel. He was comptroller at Defense Depot Tracy in the 1960s and early 1970s, soon after the depot became part of the Defense Supply Agency system. After retiring, Anderson joined the staff of the City of Tracy as director of finance. Anderson was a graduate of the Harvard School of Business. While the family lived in Tracy, his son Philip Jr., and daughter, Erin, were outstanding members of the Tracy High speech team coached by Ernest Poletti.
This week’s Remember When “mystery photo” shows a another Anderson (no relation to Philip) living in Tracy presenting a talk at a local school in May 1979 on World War II combat aircraft. Who was the speaker and what aircraft was he showing in the photo he was holding?
• If you know the answer or can’t wait until next week to get it, email Sam Matthews at shm@tracypress.com or call 830-4234.
