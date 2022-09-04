Last week’s Remember When “mystery photo” showed the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the opening of the Crocker-Anglo Bank on March 10, 1958, at 60 W. 10th St. Holding and using the outsized shears in the center of the photo were James Dowd Jr., left, Crocker-Anglo branch manager, and Tracy Mayor Manuel Rico. For many years before Crocker-Anglo Bank arrived, Tracy had two banks — Tracy Bank (1910), which became American Trust Co., and later Wells Fargo, and West Side Bank (1911), later a branch of Bank of America.
This week’s Remember When “mystery photo” shows a crown being placed on the head a Tracyite in July 1980. Who was being crowned for what title?
• If you know the answer or can’t wait until next week to get it, email Sam Matthews at shm@tracypress.com or call 830-4234
