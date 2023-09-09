Last week’s Remember When “mystery photo” showed the four Marlow brothers when they were inducted into the Tracy Sports Hall of Fame in 1984. Left to right, they were Ed, John, Odis and Albert. All were outstanding athletes at Tracy High School and the first African Americans to play for the Bulldogs. Marlow Brothers Park at Adaire and Golden Leaf lanes in south Tracy is named for them.
Today’s Remember When “mystery photo” shows a Tracy resident who was involved in finances on several levels in the 1960s and 1970s while living here. Can you name him and what positions he held?
• If you know the answer or can’t wait until next week to get it, email Sam Matthews at shm@tracypress.com or call 830-4234.
