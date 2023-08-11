Last week’s Remember When “mystery photo” showed John Martinho, an employee and later leadman of what was originally called Doane Products Company, filling a bag of dry kibble dog food when the pet food factory was opened in 1976. The factory, which eventually had 48 employees, was located at 450 E. Grant Line Road in the Yandell Trucking Terminal. In the background of the photo was Joe Rodriques, who also became a leadman. Identifying those in the photo was Bob Fagundes, who was factory manager for 15 years before leaving in 1999. The factory was closed in October 2014.
This week’s Remember When “mystery photo” shows the owner of a downtown Tracy businessman seated at his desk. Who was this person, what business did he operate and what did many people remember about him?
• If you know the answer or can’t wait until next week to get it, email Sam Matthews at shm@tracypress.com or call 830-4234.
