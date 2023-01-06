Last week’s Remember When “mystery photo showed Tracy Mayor Manuel Rico trying on a straw hat at The Hub in 1956 with the help of Simon Saltzman, co-owner of the men’s and boys’ clothing store at the corner of Seventh Street and Central Avenue. The occasion was the annual “Straw Hat Day” held each spring in local stores. Steffie Evans identified Mayor Rico in the photo.
This week’s remember when “mystery photo” shows three student winners with their entries to a Design and Color a House Contest in April 1980. Who were the students and who were the two adults in the photo?
• If you know the answer or can’t wait until next week to get it, email Sam Matthews at shm@tracypress.com or call 830-4234.
