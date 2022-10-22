Animal lovers from around town gathered on Saturday at Morgan Territory Brewing to support Tracy’s newest rescue group.
Better World Rescue hosted its Pups & Beer Cups event, which drew dozens of people to have a couple beers, dine on Cousins Maine Lobster and bid on items at a silent auction and bake sale, raising about $10,000 to support the mission of Better World Rescue.
Group President Natasha Perez said that since the group’s founding in April she and the Better World Rescue volunteers have been working with area animal shelters and she figures they’ve been able to save about 160 dogs and cats, but the group’s impact might be closer to 500 animals considering that they focus on more than just rescue and adoption.
“One of the biggest things for us was looking at the fact that we can’t just rescue our way out of this crisis,” she said. “It’s not just about taking the animals out of shelters. It’s about helping animals that are in homes as well. People are surrendering animals and they don’t necessarily want to, so we help out with spay and neuter to reduce over population. We help out with medical bills and behavioral training.”
“If you take home a shelter animal and it turns out things are not quite as you thought we come in with a professional trainer and help you deal with those issues so the dog doesn’t go back to the shelter.”
She expects that Saturday’s fundraiser will raise enough to support spay and neuter for pets whose owners need financial help.
“We don’t have grants. We don’t have big wealthy donors behind us. What we have is amazing people in the community who help make it happen,” she said. “It’s nice to see everyone come together for the animals.”
