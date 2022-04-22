Mountain House High junior Pranav Angadi took a big leap in his educational endeavors last year when he set a goal of taking the Advanced Placement Science A exam, and then ended up writing a textbook for future computer programming students.
At the time he was a sophomore at Irvington High School in Livermore, and the exam would give him college credit that he could apply toward his pursuit of a college degree. The AP course wasn’t something offered in his high school’s curriculum, so his challenge was to study for the exam without the benefit of a formal class or instructor.
By the time he took the exam last June Angadi had done so much research and looked up enough information on computer programming, especially as it applied to the Java computer language, that he had enough material to write a book, so that’s just what he did.
“Since I don’t have a lot of experience in programming it took a lot of work to find the right content online, because there’s a lot of content,” he said. “But there are a lot of hidden gems of information on the internet, so I always told myself, if I could combine all of this information into one location that would be really nice for me and for other people.”
“Once I finished the exam I knew that I had to share this information, so that’s why I wrote the book.”
The result, “Hello World: An introduction to programming in Java,” is now available for $9.99 on Amazon, and aside from the many hours that Angadi put into further research, writing and editing, sometimes as much as 10 hours a day, he was able to produce the book at no cost.
The first step was seeing that the creation of this type of book was something that needed to be done, and then realizing that nobody was in a better position than him to take on that task. From there it was a matter of getting motivated to put in the work.
“I didn’t personally know anyone that did this before. I was always doubtful about whether it would work, especially because it’s a long project, like hundreds of pages, and creating images takes a lot of hours,” he said.
At first his challenge was to learn more about computer programming. At the end he had learned how the knowledge he had gained could be applied to a creative endeavor that would be useful for others.
“The subject matter of course is the exam, but it’s not necessarily focused only on the exam. It’s also directed to the audience, like myself, just wanting to go into programming if they didn’t have previous experience.”
It was also a lesson in what’s possible once one sets a goal and makes a commitment to reaching that goal.
“It was mainly just knowing that it’s possible to do things at any age, which is important when you start to do something,” he said. “I thought it would be difficult to publish a book, especially with the costs of publishing and finding the right publisher. Once I found online that there’s something called Amazon KDP – Kindle Direct Publishing – I could do a lot of research and I realized that anyone can do it and it’s easy to do it if you can find the right resources.”
Even with this experience Angadi hasn’t nailed down his educational and career goals. For college he is aiming for Stanford or one of the University of California campuses.
“I don’t have a set major as of now, but if I were to choose I was thinking about either linguistics or something related to data,” he said.
For now he has established a non-profit educational program, Chroniva, with the help of co-president and course developer Tejhasvi Gudur, and content creator Arnesh Kumar, creating videos on chemistry, math, computer science and other topics for the benefit of students around the world.
“As of now I’d like to gain as much knowledge as I possibly can in various skills, so I want to be open to new subjects so I can see the connectivity in everything I learn.”
• Contact Bob Brownne at brownne@tracypress.com, or call 209-830-4227.
