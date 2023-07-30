Residential Specific Plan spurs Tracy growth

As Tracy reached its 100th birthday of its founding in 1978, City Manager Mike Locke wrote in the Tracy Press Centennial Edition:
“As we start to celebrate our Centennial and look back to our heritage, the challenge of meeting the needs of the next generation while maintaining an appreciation for our past draws in focus.”
Mike continued, in his comments to me in a later special edition of the Press:
“With the availability of large federal grants to finance major infrastructure rapidly winding down in the early 1980s, programs needed to be established that would allow development to pay its own way.”
“About the same time, communities in the valley were beginning to experience growth coming out of the Bay Area,” Mike said. “Those growth pressures confirmed predictions made in the 1981 general plan that Tracy would be drawn closer into the Bay Area housing market.”
He pointed out that to make the development scenarios work, residential growth needed to be headed south and west.
“Programs of the 1970s extending Central Avenue south to Schulte Road and establishing the city’s water treatment plant at Tracy Municipal Airport helped to break down resistance to head in that direction,” Mike said. “The railroad tracks were no longer the barrier they were once believed to be.”
The result of those considerations was the establishment of the Residential Specific Plan and the Industrial Specific Plan. They created a whole new dimension in charting Tracy’s growth and development into the 21st Century.
The Residential Specific Plan (RSP) included 1,400 acres of undeveloped property south and west of Tracy’s existing urban area — and the result of numerous meetings involving Mike Locke, city staffers including City Attorney Bill Coats, 27 property owners and two dozen developers.
The 1,100-acre Industrial Specific Plan counted on the extension of MacArthur Drive from 11th Street north to Grant Line as the spine of what became the Northeast Industrial Area.
As the new specific plans were being established, assessment districts were being created to provide financing for development, starting with 84-1 to expand the sewage treatment plant, 87-1 for school construction and 87-3 for water plant expansion and water main projects.
“The city made a conscious effort that the issue of schools had to be solved as part of the overall program,” Locke said.
The result of that determination was establishment of the Tracy Area Public Facilities Financing Agency (TAPFFA) composed of representatives of the city and school districts to use the state’s Mello-Roos Act to levy annual taxes of close to a $1,000 paid by owners of new homes.
Mello Roos funding was not popular with many new residents of Tracy. They felt they were being unfairly charged with providing most of the funding to build new schools while other residents hadn’t in the past.
The high school and elementary school districts — managed jointly as Tracy Public Schools — promised Mello-Roos taxes would be reduced in size by state grants secured by the school districts. The inability of Tracy schools to aggressively go after state grants, especially compared to Manteca’s success in doing so, added to the discontent among Tracy newcomers. A public meeting, to which state education officials had been invited to take part, confirmed complaints of school district unwillingness to go after state funding with any determination.
And, too, not all newcomers had children in new schools, and if children of newcomers couldn’t attend new schools funded by Mello-Roos taxes because of crowded classrooms, the discontent was amplified.
As a result, a number of TAPFFA public meetings turned into contentious, name-calling shouting matches.
Eventually the choppy Mello-Roos waters were stilled when a lump-sum payment option was adopted, and later when Mello-Roos taxes became part of fees paid up-front by developers and not by individual homeowners.
A funding plan for financing new schools was difficult to achieve, but it finally became an essential part of Tracy’s comprehensive revenue plans that also provided infrastructure, including sewer, storm drains, streets, and amenities such as, landscaping and parks.
Mike Locke said: “It was probably one of the more comprehensive and partnering processes done during the time, not just in Tracy but California.”
Planners and home builders throughout the state agreed with Mike’s assessment, and he was often asked to speak at their meetings.
Mike served as Tracy’s city manager for 21 years, starting in 1973 and ending in 1994, when he resigned to become president and CEO of the Stockton-based San Joaquin Partnership, which combined public and business efforts to promote economic development in the county. He was succeeded as Tracy’s city manager by Fred Diaz.
After 17 years with the partnership, Mike joined the staff of the City of Stockton as deputy city manager and special advisor to the city manager while directing development departments of community development, economic development, public works and municipal utilities.
After two years, in 2013, he became a partner and vice president of Pennino Management Group involved with economic development programs for public entitlements, project funding, marketing and research.
As he did in Tracy, Mike is working with governmental, community and private development organizations. His more than two decades in Tracy served the community well at a crucial time in the city’s development, and also provided a launching pad for Mike’s career as one of the state and national leaders in planning and financing municipal and regional development.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.