Editor,
The two letters published in last week’s “Your Voice” illustrated a remarkable contrast.
The first letter emphasized the importance of being respectful to those holding different opinions and the importance of basing our own opinions on facts. The second letter violates this guidance from beginning to end. It shows no respect for those with different opinions, including three called out by name plus “other Democrats.”
As for the writer’s opinions not being fact-based or being misrepresented as facts themselves, the list is long, but as an example the writer has President Biden saying that immigrants should “immediately surge to the border.” While the in-quotes phrase might be from a real quote, the context is unknown, and please note that the word “should” is not within the quote marks.
Let’s have more respect, with opinions stated as such and based on facts.
Gus Carlson, Tracy
Editor’s note: Regarding Steven Wampler’s letter (Your Voice, June 10), the reference is to the third Democratic primary debate, Sept. 12, 2019, and Biden was responding to Univision’s Jorge Ramos’ questions about the Obama administration’s immigration policies, including Biden’s support in 2008 for additional fence along the border with Mexico, and the deportation of 3 million people under Obama’s watch.
Here’s the quote:
“What I would do as president is several more things, because things have changed. I would, in fact, make sure that there is -- we immediately surge to the border. All those people who are seeking asylum, they deserve to be heard. That's who we are. We're a nation who says, if you want to flee, and you're freeing oppression, you should come.”
https://abcnews.go.com/US/read-full-transcript-abc-news-3rd-democratic-debate/story?id=65587810.
