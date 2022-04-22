Editor,
Calling all citizens of Tracy! San Joaquin County Superior Court is now accepting applications for the 2022/2023 Civil Grand Jury.
For those who may not know, every county in California has a Civil Grand Jury (not to be confused with the Criminal Grand Jury). A panel of 19 jurors are impaneled for one year (June to June) and they meet once a week. Only civil matters, such as local school boards, special districts, conditions at animal shelters, homelessness, etc., etc., etc. are investigated.
It is an incredibly rewarding experience and I know because I have served on three juries. It is not political but those juries are a force for real change in your city and county. Try it, make a difference and let your voice be actually heard.
Check out the SJC Superior Court website as well as the SJC Civil Grand Jury website. Applications can be found on both websites. Don't just talk about what needs fixing, get involved in doing something about it.
Denise Snider, Tracy
