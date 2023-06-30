San Joaquin County Fifth District Supervisor Robert Rickman announced this week that he will run for re-election in 2024. Rickman made the announcement on Tuesday during an event at Morgan Territory Brewing.
Rickman, first elected to the San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors in 2020, is the former Mayor of the City of Tracy and serves as a California Highway Patrol Sergeant.
"I began my term in the midst of the COVID-19 epidemic, and have navigated through historic flooding and getting our local economy and community back on track,” Rickman said.
“We have brought together so many people across San Joaquin County to get through these challenges. I am happy with the bonds we have built with the communities in this district and the progress we have made on important issues like public safety, transportation, jobs, and economic growth. There is still so much I want to accomplish in a second term, and I am energized by the support I am receiving across the county.”
Rickman’s initial list of re-election endorsements include 13th District Assemblyman Carlos Villapudua, San Joaquin District Attorney Ron Freitas, all four of his fellow county supervisors, Eleassia Davis, Tracy’s Mayor Pro Tempore, and councilmen Mateo “Matt” Bedolla and Dan Evans, Tracy Unified School District trustees Jeremy Silcox and R.G. Fagin, Mountain House Community Services District directors Andy Su and Harry Dhillon, plus other elected officials from around the county.
Rickman is a third-generation San Joaquin County resident. He graduated from Tracy High School and attended San Joaquin Delta College and Sacramento State University, where he obtained a Bachelor of Science degree. Rickman also earned a Juris Doctor degree from Humphrey's School of Law. He was first elected to the Tracy City Council in 2010, then elected as Tracy's Mayor in 2016, and re-elected in 2018.
