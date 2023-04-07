Karen Rickman was honored as Woman of the Year for the state Assembly District 13 during a “Woman Making Herstory” event on the Assembly floor in Sacramento on March 20.
The Legislative Women’s Caucus hosts an annual Woman of the Year ceremony in Sacramento to honor one woman from each Assembly District whose work and effort makes a difference in their communities. This year 80 women were celebrated at the event for their achievements.
Rickman’s work in the community includes mentoring 4-H, coaching middle school volleyball and volunteering in classrooms. She has also helped raise tens of thousands of dollars for the arts community, supported veterans and their families through programs such as Wreaths Across America and Gone But Not Forgotten, and she regularly assists in community cleanup projects with United Sikhs. Rickman is also a recipient of the President’s Volunteer Service Award.
She was presented the award by Assemblyman Carlos Villapudua who said in a statement, “This recognition is long overdue for Karen Rickman. Her many years of volunteer service across numerous fields in our community has left a lasting impression of mentorship and leadership for countless individuals. We are beyond lucky to call her one of our own.”
Karen Rickman is married to San Joaquin County 5th District Supervisor Robert Rickman.
