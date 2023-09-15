Fiscal responsibility, economic prosperity, public safety, homelessness, water management and quality-of-life issues will be among the highlights on Tuesday when San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors Chairman Robert Rickman, gives his 2023 State of the County Address.
Rickman will speak to more than 300 business representatives, local government, law enforcement, community leaders, and residents about the county’s accomplishments over the past year and what’s to come in the year ahead. The program, hosted by the Tracy Chamber of Commerce, also features Christopher Callahan, president of the University of the Pacific. Doors open at 9 a.m. and the hour-long program begins at 10 a.m.
“For the first time ever, we are moving The State of the County outside the board room and bringing government to the people,” said Rickman. “This is a chance for residents, business leaders, and stakeholders to hear about the county’s progress and plans for the future. I’m excited to highlight the great work the County has done in delivering essential services and programs that make San Joaquin County a great place to live, work, and play."
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 209-835-3030.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.