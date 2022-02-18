Editor,
As the recently retired County Superintendent of Schools (2015-2021), I understand the importance of having the right person as our San Joaquin County Superintendent of Schools.
I have known and worked with our current County Superintendent, Dr. Troy Brown, for almost 20 years. He is an educator who works hard to provide the best education possible for all our students. He is a man of his word who leads by example; he conducts himself with integrity and respect for others. Dr. Brown has the vision to lead our county schools and the experience to get the job done.
Troy Brown understands how important it is for the County Superintendent of Schools to support and work in partnership with our county's students, parents, teachers, schools and community. His collaborative decision-making, record of success, and sound financial management will ensure that our students and schools have the best leadership possible.
Please join me in voting for Dr. Troy Brown on June 7 for San Joaquin County Superintendent of Schools.
James Mousalimas, Tracy
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.