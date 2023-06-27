Higher levels of West Nile Virus activity detected in mosquito samples collected last week has the San Joaquin County Mosquito and Vector Control District urging caution heading into the Fourth of July weekend.
In a news release the district reported that 18 positive samples were collected from June 18 through 24, with 13 of those samples, 72%, coming from within Tracy city limits.
Aaron Devencenzi, district public information officer, said the district’s laboratory records show last week totals as the second-highest of West Nile Virus positive samples collected at this time of year since 2004.
“West Nile Virus, some years we see more of it, some years we see less, and it looks like this year we’re going to see more of it,” Devencenzi said.
“There’s a cycle to it. With the amount of West Nile Virus we found in this last round of surveillance and the hot weather that is coming riding on the tail of the Fourth of July we thought it was important to get the information out to the public that we do have many mosquitoes and we do have active West Nile Virus and it’s important they (the public) take precautions outside.”
“I know people are going to go outside so they need to use EPA registered repellants when they go outdoors. We are going to continue treating for these mosquitoes so we’ll help reduce the populations but we want to make sure people take precautions so they don’t get West Nile.”
As people head outdoors after dark for safe and sane fireworks of other holiday events, they enter the time when mosquitoes are most active.
“For this species, early evening into the evening hours and even the nighttime and early morning hours it’s active,” Devencenzi said.
He added that it is difficult to give a definitive answer as to why the mosquito population has increased.
“There are many factors. The average daily temperatures, water sources available around people’s homes and we know there’s a lot of water out there from the rains we had. We’re really stressing that they look for the smallest amounts of water and dump that out.”
The California Department of Health reports no human cases of West Nile Virus have been reported across the state to date.
He said the mosquito surveillance will run approximately through October, and reports of large mosquito populations can be made to the district.
“Report mosquito problems to us. We have had many look-alike mosquitoes this year called midges, but if you are getting bitten by mosquitoes feel free to call the district. Also, they can file service requests on our website,” Devencenzi said. “You’ll see out trucks out responding to service requests, treating sources in their area as well as treating for adult mosquitoes in early or late evening hours.”
Significant mosquito infestations and daytime biting mosquitoes can be reported to the district at (209) 982-4675, 1-800-300-4675 or www.sjmosquito.org.
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 835-3030.
