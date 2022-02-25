The opening of the new school for Tracy Hills has been delayed for a year after Jefferson School District officials saw the cost of new construction rise beyond what the district had budgeted for the project.
On Feb. 10 district Superintendent James Bridges sent a letter to residents of Tracy Hills informing them that the district will have to redraw its plans and budget for Corral Hollow Elementary School on Coriander Street at Criseldo Mina Avenue, resulting in an extended timeline to open the school.
The district originally expected to have a January groundbreaking, with completion by August 2023 in time for the start of the 2023-24 school year.
By the Nov. 9, 2021, meeting of the district’s board of education, Bridges was informing the board that the $35 million budgeted for the project wasn’t likely to be enough to cover the cost of construction. At the time he and Otto Construction, the general contractor on the project through a lease-leaseback agreement that the district approved in May 2021, hoped that enough bids for construction would come in by the first week of December that the projected cost would end up being close to the district’s budget.
The district previously had estimated the cost of the new campus at about $31.3 million in 2014-15 when the school was first planned. As of last year the district had $35.4 million on-hand for the project, including a $30 million contribution from the developer of Tracy Hills, which got the district close to an updated projected cost of about $39.1 million.
By the board’s Dec. 14 board meeting, after the district and Otto Construction examined bids, it became evident that projected construction costs had risen sharply, to about $54.75 million, nearly double the original estimates. With another $5 million in soft costs, including architectural and engineering fees, tests and inspection fees and fees from the Division of the State Architect, the district was about $24.3 million short.
In his letter to Tracy Hills households, Bridges noted that solutions include a redesign of the campus with less expensive modular classrooms, which would require a new request for proposals and another round of construction bids. That includes further discussions with Integral Communities, developer of Tracy Hills.
By next month the district expects to have revised plans for the campus, and a revised budget, with the board of education likely to have a revised project to consider for approval at its meetings in April or May. Bridges noted in his letter that he hopes to have Division of the State Architect review the plans by May.
Factoring in the time to redraw the plans, revise the budget and get the project approved by the Division of State Architects, he noted that open of the school would most likely be in August 2024.
