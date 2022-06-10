Editor,
Tree branch breaking, I wonder why. Apparently, there are several reasons why tree branches break. And if you happen to park or be riding your bicycle under a tree’s canopy and you get clobbered with a large breaking branch you may survive. It would be, let’s say, your fate.
However, when a tree has shown its weakness and drops a very large limb I would be of an opinion that the tree should be removed for the sake of public safety. Precarious, that sums it up regarding the tree on Corral Hollow just north of Western Pacific Way. It’s been a few days since the public works department responded. They removed the branch but left the tree.
Oh, by the way PG&E responded to Corral Hollow and Valpico, something crushed the wooden power pole on the northwest corner. Next morning I noticed it was replaced and repaired. I guess they determined it was in a precarious situation.
Gee I have 140 words remaining. There is not one day that goes by where I have to remind myself to be careful and sometimes all I am left with is pounding my horn and cursing (I am not a fist shaker). I will now give a clue of my age. Wonder why we have high gas prices and no lines at the pumps. Back in the 70's I remember paying 39 cents per-gallon, however the lines were long (oil embargo). I hope there is relief at the pump for all you commuters. I hope legislators do something to help.
In closing I am trying to figure out why my homeowners insurance keeps going up. Last time I asked someone told me it was due to the fires. Maybe the Governor can help.
Michael Gonzalez, Tracy
