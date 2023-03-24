Storms continued to pass through Tracy this week bringing rain and winds as river levels reached flood stage in the area.
The Community Collaborative Rain, Hail & Snow Network recorded .70 inch of rainfall in Tracy from last Friday through Thursday morning as measured at their west Tracy site.
The San Joaquin River remains above flood stage as measured at the Airport Way bridge southeast of town.
At 7:45 a.m. on Thursday the National Weather Service Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service measured the San Joaquin River level at 29.58 feet. Flood stage at the bridge is 29 feet. The river is forecast to remain above 29 feet through the weekend heading into Monday.
On Tuesday afternoon seepage from the river could be seen flooding a vineyard next to the river levee and the nearby Manteca Sportsman’s Club was partially flooded.
At Mossdale, the San Joaquin River reached monitoring stage, with a recorded level of 20.29 feet Thursday morning, well below the flood stage of 28.5 feet. The river at Mossdale is forecast to remain under 21 feet heading into next week.
On Monday evening the two far-right lanes of eastbound Interstate 580 east of Flynn Road were closed when a portion of a retaining wall next to freeway collapsed from storm damage. Caltrans crews were working to repair the roadway and reopen the four lanes of traffic to motorists.
Alameda County Public Works closed Patterson Pass Road closed from Cross Road to Midway Road, because of erosion but was planning to reopen it Friday weather permitting.
Tesla Road is closed from the San Joaquin County Line at Corral Hollow Road to Reuss Road in Livermore with no estimated time to reopen.
As a series of atmospheric rivers passed through California bringing high winds and rains some residents reported damage.
Tami Fischer, a resident of South Chrisman Road, reported damage to her home from a storm system that slammed the area at 2:15 p.m. on Tuesday. She said the damage looked like it was caused by a tornado, and at least one other person sent the Tracy Press a photo of what appeared to be a funnel cloud.
Fischer told the Press, “Us, and our neighbors had very directed damage. It was very loud, the pressure was making our ears pop. The water in the toilets was so pressurized that the water level lowered in all of them. All the branches on one side of a very healthy redwood tree were stripped off. Our entire roof was stripped of its composition shingles on our patio cover, and our grandkids' play house/castle was picked up and turned upside down. The lights on the outside of the house were turned sideways. Our neighbors on both sides lost patio covers and fences, a light pole was bent in half. It was crazy!”
A forecaster at the Sacramento office of the National Weather Service could not confirm if a tornado was reported in the Tracy area but said on Tuesday heavy bands of rain with high winds dumping into the area already having windy conditions could create winds powerful enough to create heavy damage.
The National Weather Service forecast sunny skies heading into the weekend with high temperatures approaching 60 degrees.
The weather service also issued a frost advisory from Friday morning through Sunday with temperatures expected to dip as low as 28 degrees.
Rain is expected to return to the valley on Monday with rain likely after 11 p.m. and showers continuing through Wednesday.
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 835-3030.
