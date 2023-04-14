The California Department of Water Resources expects river levels to remain high for the next couple of months as the spring snowmelt season gets under way on the near-record snowpack in the Sierra Nevada.
During a teleconference meeting on Monday DWR officials discussed the snowmelt forecasts for watersheds across the region.
Jeremy Arrich, DWR manager division of Flood Management, said the snowpack is expected to contribute to high river levels in several regions including the San Joaquin Valley and Tulare basins.
“There are a few monitor locations, five in particular within the San Joaquin Valley, that will likely remain high as the spring snowmelt season continues,” Arrich said. “We do expect that this exceptional snowpack and the historic snowpack in the Southern Sierra will lead to consistent high flows, and you might see these river levels fluctuate from monitor to flood stage and that will be highly dependent on the snowmelt and reservoir operations that happen upstream.”
Michael Anderson, DWR, state climatologist, said the period of April through July is when the state pivots from peak snowpack to snowmelt season.
October through March was the sixth wettest year on record statewide at 153% of average, with the San Joaquin Climate Division having its wettest year at 199% of average.
“It was really looking like heading towards year four of the drought but then right after Christmas things really opened up,” Anderson said.
In the Northern Sierra the snowpack is at 198% of the April 1 average with the Central Sierra snowpack at 234% of average and Southern Sierra at 304% of average with the snow course surveys showing a statewide snow water equivalent at 233% of average.
The average climatological snowmelt pattern has been about a quarter of it in April with snow in the higher altitude watersheds coming down from May to the end of June and tapering off in July.
He said how this year plays out depends on the weather and how quickly we warm up, how much sunshine gets on that (snow) pack to get the pack ready to melt,” Anderson said.
The different altitudes will see snowmelt start earlier than others.
“Not all rivers are putting water at the same rate at the same and that allows the ability to manage across the different rivers for a region,” Anderson said.
Monday saw the warmest day of the year at 80 degrees in the valley with freezing elevations well above most of the northern Sierra Nevada’s and southern Cascades region and the Southern Sierras seeing temperatures above freezing levels.
“Remember, it just not temperature that is involved in melting the snowpack. It takes a lot of solar radiation to get that pack ready, to get those ice crystals to a stage where they can become water,” Anderson said.
David Rizzardo, DWR Hydrology section manager, said the seasonal runoff forecasts take into account the snow, rain, the flow within the watershed above the reservoirs, all the hydrologic parameters and short-term weather forecasts.
The forecasts produce an “unimpaired runoff flow” downstream into the reservoirs. The unimpaired runoff doesn’t include any upstream diversions, storage, or import or export of water to or from other watershed, it’s the entire water in the watershed that could make its way down to the reservoir.
“If we show a forecast that says 3 million-acre-feet in the Kings River, that doesn’t necessarily mean that 3 million-acre-feet of water is going to make it all the way to the bottom of the reservoir and out the other end. It’s just how much water is being yielded from the watershed in its totality,” Rizzardo said.
Seasonal runoff forecasts are used by reservoir operators to manage runoff at that level.
“If you have 3,000 CFS (cubic feet a second) coming down the mountain into the reservoir it doesn’t mean they just completely pass along that 3,000 CFS downstream, there’s a lot of cogs in the wheel that have to be considered,” Rizzardo said.
Seasonal runoff forecasts are contained in the DWR’s Bulletin 120 Water Supply Forecast, a first of the month forecast that comes out February through May with the latest report released on Monday.
The Bulletin 120 forecast covers the median, unimpaired runoff volume between April 1 and July 31 for 24 river basins in the state.
On the Bulletin 120 released on Monday the San Joaquin River watershed forecasts through July have 3.2 million-acre-feet-of water in the San Joaquin River flowing into Millerton Reservoir just east of Fresno, which is 260% of average; 2.8 million-acre-feet of water below La Grange, along the Tuolumne River just downstream from Don Pedro Reservoir, which is 229% of average; and 1.6 million-acre-feet of water flowing in the Merced River below Merced falls, which is 258% of average.
The forecast breaks runoff volume by month and shows the peak runoff in the San Joaquin River watershed predicted as 1 million-acre-feet of water at Millerton Reservoir in June. The May runoff is expected to be high as well at 960,000 acre-feet-of water.
Jenny Fromm, chief of the water management Section Sacramento Division, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, discussed reservoir operation heading into the snowmelt.
She said when figuring out reservoir operations for April through July for areas with snowmelt A water control manual unique to each reservoir considers the space available in the reservoir, the forecasted water demand for the spring and summer and forecasted snowpack to determine if additional releases or flood releases are required during the snowmelt season.
Fromm said they expect to have larger releases, near or at channel capacity, throughout the spring and in some areas into the summer to make space in reservoirs for the San Joaquin and Tulare watersheds.
“The objective in managing the snowmelt is to release over an extended period of time a constant snowmelt flood release in addition to the normal water supply release to allow for the project to fill while avoiding larger than channel capacity releases,” Fromm said.
“When there’s not enough available space in the reservoir to capture the snowpack, the space needs to be created. You may hear reservoir operators say ‘we’re digging holes in the reservoir,’ we’re decreasing the storage in the reservoir so that there is space available for the snowmelt to come into. By creating that space we help mitigate potentially larger releases in the spring and summer.”
The National Weather Service Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service recorded the San Joaquin River at the Airport Way bridge at 28.03 feet at 2:45 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon.
The river is expected to drop to 27.8 feet by Monday morning. The monitor stage for the river at the bridge is 24.5 feet and flood stage is at 29 feet.
Temperatures are expected to be in the low 70s with mostly clear skies in Tracy through the weekend with temperatures in the Northern Sierra Nevada Mountains to have highs in the mid-60s with nighttime temperatures reaching to low 20s and a chance of snow showers early next week.
