Repairs are underway for a section of Kasson Road near the entrance to the San Joaquin River Club that washed out Jan. 17.
Crews began repair work on the breach on Friday installing a 36” storm drainpipe so that water can flow from a nearby farm field into flood-control ponds within the San Joaquin River Club.
The section of pipe is in, and crews have begun to build up the road base using an excavator to place dirt and gravel into the breach.
Repairs, weather permitting, are expected to take approximately 2 to 3weeks to complete.
Work is also underway on a damaged section of South MacArthur Drive at the Corral Hollow Creek where flood water washed away sections of the roadway at the bridge crossing the creek.
Repairs on South MacArthur are expected to be complete by the end of February.
The roadways remain closed to traffic during repairs. The California Highway Patrol reported two separate occasions when cars drove around barricades and fell into the gap at the Kasson Road breach. Both vehicles became stuck in the chasm with drivers receiving citations.
San Joaquin County Public Works reports that as of Monday all roads in the Tracy area that had been closed due to flooding, except for Kasson Road and South MacArthur Drive, have all reopened to normal traffic.
