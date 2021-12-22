Tracy police are investigating a smash and grab robbery at a West Valley Mall jewelry store Tuesday evening.
A news release said police were called to West Valley Mall, 3200 Naglee Road, at about 8:17 p.m. for a report of a robbery at one of the jewelry stores inside the mall.
Sgt. Craig Kootstra said three or four men used hammers to break the glass display cases of Valliani Jewelers and steal “a significant amount of jewelry” from the store.
Valliani Jewelers is located near the east side entrance of the mall.
Kootstra said the robbery fits the same pattern of the some of the recent “spree robberies” happening in other cities in the area and had a similar pattern to a recent robbery in Stockton. Police are in contact with other law enforcement agencies in the areas with similar robberies. Detectives are reviewing security video footage from the mall along with video captured by shoppers in the mall of the robbery.
On Wednesday morning the jeweler’s gates were closed with staff working inside the business.
Kootstra responded to reports on social media that officers took a long time to respond the robbery at the mall, noting that officers arrived at the mall less than five minutes after the department received the first 911 call.
The Tracy Police Department has had an extra two-man patrol car assigned to the business and shopping centers in the Naglee Road area since early December. Kootstra said the extra patrol in the Naglee Road corridor should continue until New Years.
Anyone with information or who had witnessed the robbery at the mall is asked to contact Lt. Miguel Contreras at 209-831-6618.
