Amazon has completed expansion of its newest sorting center in the ProLogis International Park of Commerce. Now the company’s TCY5 facility operates over nearly 1-million-square-feet of space where the latest in robotic technology moves an average of 400,000 packages through the building every day.
On Friday Amazon officials gave a tour of TCY5, at 6250 Promontory Parkway, highlighting Amazon Robotics, known as AR, used at the site.
Ryan Gunnell, site leader at the sorting facility, said the sorting center opened in November 2020 with 600 employees and remained a relatively small operation until now.
“Most of the building was still blocked off as we were building the AR,” Gunnell said. “The expansion happened on Sept. 29, so about 4 months ago we were able to open the whole building.”
Amazon now employs more than 1,500 people at TCY5. The facility is set up to sort packages before they are transferred to a delivery station or to any of Amazon’s partners that make final deliveries to customers.
Key to the sorting center operations is the use of robots, called drives, to move packages across the facility. TCY5 has 700 drives that carry packages weighing up to 50 pounds across the building following paths marked with codes across the floor delivering them to different chutes. An additional 500 drives are used in a cross-dock operation along with 20 robotic arms that also send packages to chutes.
Gunnell said the robotic technology means several things for Amazon at the sorting facility.
“The first and most important thing is it allows us to focus more on safety. Instead of every associate having to touch every particular box, especially when you start to get in the 25-to-50-pound boxes, we’re eliminating touches,” Gunnell said, adding that while humans still handle boxes the robotic devices are doing more and more of that work. “Those robots are able to handle the packages and put them on the drives and the distance we have to move those packages is shortened as well.”
When a package falls off a drive specially trained workers are sent out to retrieve the package and find out what happened. A device on the vest each employee wears keeps robots away from them.
Along with safety the productivity is increased using the robots.
“You’re able to run longer with the robotic arms which is good for us in case we have a lot of volume, especially during our holiday time, we want to make sure we get all those packages out on time,” Gunnell said. “And I think it is neat for our associates too because they get to learn new things. You still have to have people working that stuff, people that are able to understand how the robots work, that understand how our cross-dock system works, so there is a lot more tech and a lot more knowledge that comes with it as well.”
The sorting center runs 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. It is in the top five by volume within the Amazon network across the United States and Canada.
The robots are the newest cutting-edge technology used for sorting centers.
“We continue to want to be the best for our customers and to do that we have to continue to invest in technology as well,” Gunnell said. “I don’t think this is the only way we’re going to go. There are a lot of different things we can do to be more efficient, and to be honest the biggest thing to do is to continue to focus on safety. From the top down it’s all about safety — will this be a safe site if we do this, this and this.”
The cross-dock is a spoke-and-hub system where fulfillment centers in California and across the west send packages to the sorting center for different delivery stations and locations. Instead of sending a single trailer to each one the packages are sorted out and then full trailers are sent to the delivery stations.
The sorting center has almost 300 chutes in areas called a drop zone where packages are routed to. Some have multiple locations and destinations, sometimes they are sent straight into a cart or box, but the majority are taken by an associate and built on a pallet, wrapped and then sent out.
TCY5 is the third Amazon logistics center in Tracy, joining fulfillment centers OAK4 at 1555 Chrisman Road and SJC7 at 188 International Parkway, also in the ProLogis International Park of Commerce.
“I want the community to know we are always looking for opportunities to work with the community. We’ve had some really good things happen in the last 5 to 6 months. It’s hard with COVID sometimes but we’ve had some donations and work on some community events,” Gunnell said. “We want to get your packages on time, we want you to know we are a reliable sort center and that we love having the community come work here. They’re a big part of what we do here and without the community it would be really hard to get the packages out.
“Tracy has been a big win for us, big supporters for us. There’s a reason why we have facilities here. The community has accepted us and continue to give us great associates.”
Since 2010, Amazon has reported investing more than $81 billion in California, employing 170,000 people in the state across a variety of business including fulfillment, technology, retail, and entertainment.
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 835-3030.
