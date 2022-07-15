July 17 to 23 will see Tracy’s Wyatt Hammerstrom compete at the National High School Rodeo Finals in Gillette, Wyoming. For the 16-year-old, it’s reaping the fruits of a lifelong passion.
Hammerstrom secured his place at the milestone event by recording outstanding times in all three of his qualifying runs in roping. That particular event is based on cowboys attempting to capture calves and adult cattle as fast as possible.
The objective is to throw a rope with a loop around the horns or legs of the animal and prevent it from moving. Those tasks are split between the headers and the heelers. Hammerstrom is the latter and his job is to rope the legs, which is slightly trickier and could result in a penalty if an error is made.
“Obviously, it is a timed event and the fastest time wins,” Hammerstrom explained. “With me being a heeler, I have to aim to rope the legs and if you only rope one, five seconds is added to your time. If either one misses, it's considered ‘no time.’”
With constant, unpredictable movement, executing the maneuvers correctly requires extreme concentration and precision. In his first run at the California High School Rodeo Association State Finals, Hammerstrom clocked a time of 12.41 seconds .
Then, times of 6.25 and 6.30 in the short run followed, which were the fastest in all competition which took place in Bishop, Calif. The total time on all three steers wound up being 24.96 – the third best result in the state of California overall. Only four of the best competitors in the state qualified for nationals.
For Wyatt, it has been a long time coming. He has had a rope in his hand for ever since he can remember, with his father being one of his most influential mentors.
“I’ve had a rope in my hand since I was 3 and I have been rodeoing since I was 6,” Hammerstrom told the Tracy Press. “My dad rodeo’d and ranched and he taught me everything. So it feels good to get here and it means a lot because it means that all of my hard work is paying off.”
Hammerstrom is excited to jet off to Wyoming and compete. It will be a unique opportunity to test himself against some of the nation's best. The experience for whatever the future may hold, in and out of the sport, will be invaluable.
Getting to the national championships is a feat in itself. However, for any athlete – once you get that far – it’s inevitable to think about winning it all. But Hammerstrom isn’t looking too far ahead, focusing solely on preparing for the occasion.
“My expectations for the next few weeks are to practice and prepare as much as possible,” Hammerstrom said. “I want to give us the best chance of winning but also I want to go and have fun and be able to enjoy the experience.”
• Contact Arion Armeniakos at aarmeniakos@tracypress.com, or call 209-830-4229.
