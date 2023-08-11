When Amber Thang took up skating during Covid she dreamed of one day having a place in Tracy to roll away with her friends and members of the community.
Nearly two years later Thang has found a home every Thursday evening in the rink at Bill Schwartz Park in south Tracy with members of the Tracy 209 Skates club.
“We’ve been out here for about a month and we love it,” said Thang, who found a group of like-minded friends once she founded the group. “We’re just trying to get people out here, it’s a free community event. Happy to see people out here on skates. It’s fitness. It’s a great outlet. It’s good for all ages. It’s something our whole family can come out and do.”
Anywhere between 30 to 50 people skate at the rink on Thursday evenings while the Tracy 209 Skates group has about 300 members on Facebook.
Thang had been skating with a Modesto group and had come to the Tracy rink about two years ago but found the surface in disrepair.
She continued to skate with the Modesto group but still wanted to find a place closer to home and organized the Tracy 209 Skates group. The group tried to skate at the park’s rink but the surface was crumbling.
“It was cracked and crumbled. I would come here and sweep up for about 30 minutes before the meetup and then we would start rolling around and I was like where did all the rocks come from? It was literally just lifting as we skated,” Thang said. “I thought, ‘There has to be people in Tracy that want to do this,’ so we kind of bounced around from park to park and then we decided we needed our own awesome location.”
Skaters went before the city council in October of last year to ask for the city to repair the rink.
The city agreed to repave and repaint the surface. Thang said weather delayed some of the work but the resurfaced rink was ready to roll in June and the group has been there ever since.
Janet Castelhano-Lopez, 61, has been skating with the group for about a month and half. She said she joined Thang two years ago when she strapped her skates back on.
“It took her a while to get me to try it and I was able to do it: Hey, it’s like riding a bike, it comes back to you,” Lopez said.
Keeping active was part of the draw for Lopez to return to skating.
“Just to keep moving, you get older you want to keep moving. I love the people, everybody is real nice. It’s just a big, great camaraderie with everyone. I meet every facet of people you can imagine — kids, families, it’s just awesome, it’s a great feeling. ,” Lopez said. “There are some people out here doing some dance moves, there’s a lot of people out here trying a lot of different things, just trying to improve. There are so many different parts of skating I never knew about. I just knew a roller rink and you went forwards and sometimes backwards, but there is a whole skating world that is amazing.”
As the sun set Thursday evening more families arrived at the rink to spend some time rolling around.
For Heather Butler and her husband Chris, a life-long love of skating brought her back home.
She said she has skated since she was 11-months old with her parents operating a roller rink in Pleasanton. She skated competitively, reaching the U.S. national team for six years and skated on the rink in the park years ago as part of the Tracy Tornadoes roller hockey team.
“It’s my heart, honestly. Growing up that was my extended family, I went to many sessions, many tournaments many special trainings, sweat and tears. It was my life and just to be able to come back and enjoy sessions with my family and now my daughter,” Butler said.
Looking at the group of adults skating with kids she said it still draws a crowd that grew up in the roller rink era.
“It kind of is our generation. It kind of died out for a while because so many rinks closed, I was 10 when my parent’s rink closed. And ever since then it’s just been a steady decline, rink after rink, so having a rink out here outdoors that we can take advantage of is amazing,” Butler said.
Thang hopes the resurfaced rink will draw people of all skill levels out for fun.
“People ask all the time, ‘Can I do quads or inline skates?’ It doesn’t matter, all wheels are fine, all ages are fine, all (skill) levels are fine. We’re just encouraging people to come out here and have a good time,” Thang said. “Just being around people who know what they are doing will help you learn. People think they have to learn and get good first before they can come out and that’s not the way to do it. Just come out, nobody is judging, we all had to start somewhere. Everybody is really helpful, it’s a really positive community and really inclusive.”
Juliet Weaver skated when she was a kid and returned to it about a year and a half ago with the Modesto Skates group as an outlet following a family tragedy.
“I saw it on Facebook and said I want to do that, I think that would be therapeutic and good and went. The community is great, people are friendly, it’s family friendly it’s great exercise and there are all these events and stuff, it’s fun,” Weaver said. “It’s a lot of fun. I learn a lot here because I feel comfortable - a safe place to practice so I’ve improved my skating a lot since coming to Tracy Skates,” Weaver said. “I love that more and more people are coming. It’s been the same skeleton crew of 20 or 30 people for the last year or so and now recently Amber has really been promoting it. Lots more people and we love to see new skaters, my husband will help them skate, we want more people to come and skate, we like it.”
• Contact Glenn Moore at gmoore@tracypress.com, or call 209-830-4252.
(1) comment
Great article and pictures! Thanks for coming out and sharing our story! Thank you to the city of Tracy for giving us a fun safe place to skate!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.