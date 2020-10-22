A garbage truck overturned after a crash with a FedEx delivery truck on Mountain House Parkway near Wicklund Crossing in Mountain House Tuesday morning.
The California Highway Patrol said the garbage truck was heading north on Mountain House Parkway a little after 9:30 a.m. and was making a right turn onto a private driveway near Wicklund Crossing.
A FedEx delivery truck, also heading north, hit the garbage truck in the middle of the turn pushing it over on its side on the driveway. The FedEx truck received major front-end damage in the crash and remained upright in the roadway.
The CHP said the drivers received minor injuries and one lane of the roadway was blocked until a tow truck could remove the FedEx wreckage.
Another FedEx delivery truck was brought to the crash scene and packages were transferred into it to continue deliveries.
CHP officers said they were still investigating the crash.
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 835-3030.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.