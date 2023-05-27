Madesyn Pomaikai Ronquillio of Tracy was among the record number of graduates receiving a degree from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln commencement ceremonies last weekend .
Ronquillo earned a Bachelor of Science in education and human sciences from the College of Education and Human Sciences at the university.
A record 3,669 graduates from 47 states, the District of Columbia, Guam and 59 countries received their diplomas during the two days of commencement ceremonies.
