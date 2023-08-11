Several businesses remain closed after a section of roof overhang collapsed at strip mall in northeast Tracy on Saturday afternoon.
Christopher Morgan, city building official, said about 80-feet of roof overhang collapsed on a row of businesses at the strip mall in the 2300 block of East Street, striking one car parked near the sidewalk.
Wood and debris from the overhang crashed down in front of Morales Furniture, Carniceria Rosita Mexican Meat Market, AKA American Kickboxing Academy and World Gym. All four of the businesses have been closed temporarily.
Morgan said the building had a structural failure of the façade on the storefronts.
“What I think, my observation is it was just too heavy, and it had taken some water damage with all the rains and it just caused a failure,” Morgan said. “In my opinion, looking at the original construction, it just didn’t seem like that was up to par to begin with. I don’t know if there were old permits or if this was something that was done over the years without permits — haven’t gotten to those investigations — the main thing is we’re going to make them demolish it out.”
Morgan said the contractor hired by the property manager and the owner had a structural engineer at the scene on Monday to survey the damage and make a report. The structural engineer will also be part of creating plans for the repair.
Morgan said a demolition permit will be required to remove the damaged section of façade and whatever else the structural engineer determines needs to be removed from the structure.
Morgan said the entire length of overhang façade along that wing of the strip mall, even the parts that did not collapse, may need to be removed. Sections of the facade at either end of the collapse were compromised and could fall at any time.
“They need to be structurally designed to be safe to hold that kind of a load. Over the years there were just layers of different material put on it as well. Originally it wasn’t the material you see now. Based on my observation looking at the different layers it ended being stucco. In the end that made things even more heavy,” Morgan said.
The structural engineer will also look at the other wing of the strip mall along the southern edge and determine if that wing needs the façade replaced as well.
“However that side’s construction is different and it doesn’t overhang quite as far and visibly from the outside it still is in good shape, but I wanted that to be part of the overall observation from the structural engineer,” Morgan said.
Once Morgan receives the report from the structural engineer and he agrees with it then demolition work removing the damaged section can begin.
A building permit will be required to make the repairs based on an approved set of plans submitted to the city.
“We plan review it or one of our consultants will plan review it from a structural standpoint and then will inspect it to make sure it is put back together per those approved plans so this doesn’t happen again,” Morgan said.
He said the city would try to get the four affected businesses open as soon as possible.
“These businesses are losing money every day, I know that so once the demo portion is done then I think we can find some creative ways to delineate the public going into those businesses from the construction,” Morgan said.
He could not give a timeline on the work and said it would depend on how fast the property manager and owner work with their contractor.
A chain link fence was installed closing the damaged section of businesses and a portion of the parking lot next to them.
Businesses along the southern edge of the complex remain open for business along with a lube shop in the northwest corner of the parking lot.
Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 835-3030.
