Scholarships totaling $18,000 have been awarded by the Tracy Rotary Club to 24 graduating seniors of four Tracy area high schools.
Scholarship certificates were presented May 11 at a meeting of the service club at Perko’s restaurant. Scholarship checks, ranging from $500 to $1,200, are being given the students at scholarship night programs at the high schools.
Funds for the scholarships have come from the Tracy Rotary Club’s annual crab dinner along with scholarships funded by the club’s endowment and individual Rotarians.
Tracy High
Kylie Jane Van Os, Harriet Peterson Rotary Endowment, $1,200
Micah Masten, Carl and Lillian Repetto Memorial Scholarship, $1,200
Anikha Kemshetti, Dr. K. Sidhu Rotary Endowment Award, $1,200
Harleen Dhillon, Antonio Souza Rotary Endowment Award, $1,200
Sierra Lloyd, $1,200
Alexis Lynn Melo, $750
Rachel Christensen, $750
Viridiana Aguirre, $750
Maryum Syed, $750, Bill Bridges Memorial Scholarship
Isabella Navarro, $500
Emily Ecclestone, $500
Hayden Andrade, $500
Millennium High
Janida Williams, Dr. John Kimball Honorary Scholarship, $1,250
Austin-Ryan Karabensh, Martin Enos Scholarship, $500
Anneliese Maraj, Dr. Nelson Hu Scholarship, $500
Matthew Men, John Edwards Memorial Scholarship, $500
Crystal Conner, $500
Kimball High
Nathan Fountaine, Carl and Lillian Repetto Memorial Scholarship, $750
Sophia Stagnaro, $750
Kaitlyn Hernandez, $750
West High
Cadence DeCoite, Martin Enos Scholarship, $500
Kaila Nash, Dr. Nelson Hu Scholarship, $500
Jaron Chavarria, John Edwards Memorial Scholarship, $500
Yadira Govia, $500
