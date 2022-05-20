Scholarships totaling $18,000 have been awarded by the Tracy Rotary Club to 24 graduating seniors of four Tracy area high schools.

Scholarship certificates were presented May 11 at a meeting of the service club at Perko’s restaurant. Scholarship checks, ranging from $500 to $1,200, are being given the students at scholarship night programs at the high schools.

Funds for the scholarships have come from the Tracy Rotary Club’s annual crab dinner along with scholarships funded by the club’s endowment and individual Rotarians.

Tracy High

Kylie Jane Van Os, Harriet Peterson Rotary Endowment, $1,200

Micah Masten, Carl and Lillian Repetto Memorial Scholarship, $1,200

Anikha Kemshetti, Dr. K. Sidhu Rotary Endowment Award, $1,200

Harleen Dhillon, Antonio Souza Rotary Endowment Award, $1,200

Sierra Lloyd, $1,200

Alexis Lynn Melo, $750

Rachel Christensen, $750

Viridiana Aguirre, $750

Maryum Syed, $750, Bill Bridges Memorial Scholarship

Isabella Navarro, $500

Emily Ecclestone, $500

Hayden Andrade, $500

Millennium High

Janida Williams, Dr. John Kimball Honorary Scholarship, $1,250

Austin-Ryan Karabensh, Martin Enos Scholarship, $500

Anneliese Maraj, Dr. Nelson Hu Scholarship, $500

Matthew Men, John Edwards Memorial Scholarship, $500

Crystal Conner, $500

Kimball High

Nathan Fountaine, Carl and Lillian Repetto Memorial Scholarship, $750

Sophia Stagnaro, $750

Kaitlyn Hernandez, $750

West High

Cadence DeCoite, Martin Enos Scholarship, $500

Kaila Nash, Dr. Nelson Hu Scholarship, $500

Jaron Chavarria, John Edwards Memorial Scholarship, $500

Yadira Govia, $500

