The Rotary Club of Tracy Sunrise filled 125 backpacks with school supplies at the club’s July 19 meeting at the home of club Co-President Al Ruiz. The club delivered the packs to the Tracy Boys & Girls Club on Lowell Avenue for distribution to club members in advance of the new school year.
Rotary Club donates backpacks to Boys & Girls Club
- Press staff report
-
-
- 0
Most Popular
Articles
- Yellow Corp. abruptly closes Tracy facility
- Carroll to be remembered for far-reaching influence
- Woman killed, son arrested
- Death notices July 28
- Residential Specific Plan spurs Tracy growth
- Sutter hospital employees donate hundreds of backpacks to Boys & Girls Club
- Police Log: Reported shooting turns out to be juvenile with BB gun
- Death Notices Aug. 4
- Tracy Cannabis Collective opens on 10th Street
- County helps city close homeless shelter funding gap
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates Tracy Press
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Mountain House News
-
Aug 12
-
Jul 18
-
Aug 12
-
Aug 12
-
Aug 1
-
Jul 29
-
Jul 22
-
Aug 17
Special Report
Stay Connected
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.