Last weekend, between Saturday, Sept. 10 and Sunday, Sept. 11, Tracy’s Royal Gymnastics team oversaw an outstanding start to their season at the River City Classic Meet in Elk Grove.
The young gymnasts performed well and ranked high up in the standings — both overall and in their respective categories.
Royal had four gymnasts place in the overall top five. Lailah Balumbu led everyone over the weekend, setting the score to beat at 38.525. She was trailed by teammate Chloe Lee in second with a score of 38.350.
Jaelynn Hawkins placed fourth overall with a score of 38.300. In fifth was Jaycee Duarte (38.125). Milana Wilcox came eighth, scoring 37.950. Cameron Johnson rounded off the top 10 with a score of 37.675.
In their respective categories, Balumbu set the weekend’s highest score competing in the Level 3 Middle A Division. She was trailed by teammate Lylah Hicks in second with a score of 38.275. At the same level, but in the Younger Division, Lee came first — just ahead of Winter Payne (37.050).
At Level 4, in the Middle B Division, Duarte won out and was joined on the podium by teammate Arielle McGrew (37.050), who came third.
In the Older Division, Aliyah Sayre (37.300) came second and Lakai Romrell (36.150) came fourth. Johnson (37.675) then won in the Younger Division. She was joined on the podium by Aaliyah McGrew (35.675) in third.
Royal also had outstanding performers at Level 5. In the Middle A Division, Wilcox got the win and was joined on the podium by Kaylee Baker (37.200) in third.
In the Younger Division, Hawkins just beat teammate Jemma Oie (38.225) to the gold. Isabel Hill (37.725) came third. Kailah Adiarte (36.750) was fourth as Royal took all four places.
On top of the individual success, the Royal gymnasts went on to take multiple first places in combined team rankings, too.
The Level 3 group competed in the sixth session of the day and recorded the best score of the weekend with 115.350. They competed against seven other teams. In session five, the Level 4 group were also the best out of eight with a score of 114.175. In the fourth session, the Level 5 team scored 114.825 to win. They bested 11 other teams.
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpsports@tracypress.com or 835-3030.
