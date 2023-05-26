The past eight months of classes and coaching at Rrooar Coding and Robotics Academy in Mountain House culminated in Rrooar’s fourth annual Original Oratory competition this past weekend .
Students of all ages in front of a virtual audience of their peers and a panel of experienced judges from throughout Northern California. Contestants were tasked with composing and performing a speech on the overarching topic,
“With Great Power Comes Great Responsibility.” The competitors were divided and judged according to their age group, with Group 1 being of students in grades 1 through 3, Group 2 being grades 4 through 6, and Group 3 containing grades 7 and above.
Rrooar Academy’s Founder and CEO, Gagan A. Kaur, described the event as a success, highlighting that the kids’ ideas are “energizing, inspiring, and rejuvenating.” Referring to the bright future her students promise, “We (the older generations) will walk away knowing that we are in good hands.”
Judges for the Zoom event were Rosalie “Chez Mama” Rascon Swiatek, a
substitute teacher, Girl Scout Troop leader, singer, and actress, who hosts publisher Fiery Blossom Creations “Meet the Authors” show; Paul Romero, a credentialed school psychologist with over 30 years of experience in various school districts and organizations; and Tracy Police Department’s Cherise
Acosta, a Crime Prevention Specialist who works closely with Tracy’s youth and families as a Board Member of the Tracy Police Activities League.
In Group 1, the winner was Joad Jesin from Cordes Elementary School. He told a story about climate change activists vandalizing a museum’s painting with mashed potatoes, and thoughtfully discussed the relationship between
power and responsibility when it came to tackling environmental issues.
“I don’t have all the answers,” he admits, “but unalterable changes are happening.” He advocated for a partnership between policymakers and constituents: “We need the people in power to exercise their responsibilities, and along with them, we need to do our part, too.”
For Group 2, the winner was Arnav Shah from Hansen Elementary School. Arnav’s winning speech addressed the power of one’s own voice. In a passionate display, Arnav went through the responsibilities one has in using their words to do good, concluding with declarations of ways Arnav utilizes his own voice.
“I use my voice to defend my friends. I use my voice to show appreciation. I use my voice to show others that I care,” he proudly explained.
Group 3’s winner was Sukanya Dhiman, a freshman from Mountain House High School. She spoke about the sometimes overwhelming power of one’s own mind and provided an analysis of how unhealthy habits such as
procrastination are formed, then explained how that same power of the mind can be used to replace unproductive routines with more fulfilling ones.
She described how changing one’s habits comes in three steps: “Identifying the cause (of the unwanted behavior), replacing that cause, and being persistent with it.” A personal example Sukanya used, in a fourth-wall-breaking line, was the writing and practicing of the very speech she performed for the event.
Special awards included the “Budding Orator,” given to Mountain House High School’s Medha Vinnakota, a newcomer to public speaking who displayed excellent potential for further development.
The “Motivational Speaker” award was granted to Arnav Shah, the winner from Group 2, for having an exceptionally moving and inspirational speech.
Hansen Elementary’s Chloe Manas won the “Thought Leader” award for her speech which thoughtfully touched on a significant social issue.
The competition’s topic was inspired from the iconic quote from the Spiderman films, as Uncle Ben reminded a budding young superhero that “with great power comes great responsibility.” Considering the quote’s popular reference point, the judges were impressed by the wide breadth of ideas the speakers were able to weave into their speeches. Other topics touched upon include the powers and responsibilities of art, presidents, social media, and day trips to a science museum.
Preparation and coaching for the competition were spearheaded by theater activist and Creative Director of Rrooar, Ish Amitoj Kaur. Her approach was to encourage the passions and original ideas shared by her students, and offered guidance to help them create the speech that each of them wanted to write as opposed to dictating topics and talking points.
Judge Cherise Acosta summed up the consensus among the spectators and event organizers at Rrooar: “I am forever changed knowing that our youth, as early as first grade, has such insight.”
