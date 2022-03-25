Editor,
The city of Tracy is allowing homeless people to run amok north of 11th street but keeping the new neighborhoods homeless-free. The city is purposely allowing homeless people to set up camp at El Pescadero Park next to an elementary school when they would never allow this to happen near Hidden Lake or Tracy Hills.
Are we less important to the city because our property values are lower? We need this to be addressed because the crime is getting out of control.
Jose Albornoz, Tracy
