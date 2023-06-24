Booth sales of safe and sane fireworks begin at noon on Wednesday and will continue for one week across town leading up to the Fourth of July holiday.
Ten local nonprofits selected by lottery in January will be able to sell fireworks from noon to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday through July 3 and from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. on the Fourth of July.
The Tracy City Council passed a local ordinance in 2011 allowing the sale of safe and sane fireworks by local nonprofits, with one permit being issued for every 10,000 residents in town. The 10 nonprofits selected in the lottery completed a permitting process that included safety training to be eligible to sell the pyrotechnics.
Safe and sane fireworks can be discharged within city limits from noon to 10 p.m. on Wednesday through July 3 and from noon to midnight on the Fourth of July.
Safe and Sane Fireworks are those that bear the official seal of the California State Fire Marshal’s Office, and any fireworks that do not bear that seal are illegal and considered "dangerous fireworks" within the jurisdiction of the South County Fire Authority and include firecrackers, bottle rockets, Roman candles and anything that explodes or is launched into the air.
All fireworks, including safe and sane, are illegal in the unincorporated areas of San Joaquin County including Banta, Mountain House and other areas of rural Tracy.
Safe and sane fireworks become illegal to discharge at 12:01 a.m. on July 5.
