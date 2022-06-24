Safe and sane fireworks will go on sale starting on noon Tuesday for one week leading up to the Fourth of July holiday.
The city of Tracy selected 10 local nonprofits in a January lottery to apply for a permit to sell fireworks at booths across Tracy. The Tracy City Council adopted a local ordinance in 2011 allowing the sale and discharge of safe and sane fireworks within city limits. City municipal code allows for one permit for every 10,000 population.
The nonprofits that were selected completed a permitting process and required safety training and can begin sales at noon until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, and then from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday through July 3. On the Fourth of July safe and sane fireworks can be sold at the booths from 8 a.m. until 9 p.m.
Discharge of safe and sane fireworks within city limits is allowed from noon to 10 p.m. Tuesday through July 3 and from noon until midnight on the Fourth of July. All fireworks are illegal to discharge after 12:01 a.m. on July 5.
Any fireworks, including safe and sane, are illegal in unincorporated areas of San Joaquin County including Mountain House, Banta and the rural areas surrounding Tracy.
The Tracy Police Department will be looking to prevent illegal fireworks activity this holiday.
Illegal fireworks include firecrackers, torpedoes, skyrockets, bottle rockets, shells, aerial bombs, flying spinners and Roman candles. Any fireworks that explode or leave the ground are illegal.
Police will have proactive education and outreach, a drone fleet for investigations and special enforcement efforts.
Extra patrols will use “heat maps” generated by crime reporting software that analyzes data from calls for service to identify patterns, locate repeat offenders and identify hot spots for fireworks activity in the city.
Illegal fireworks activity can be reported by calling the police department non-emergency line at (209) 831-6650 and providing location of the fireworks activity, a description of the people or vehicles involved and providing a name and callback number for an officer to contact.
Reports can be made anonymously of more serious issues including the sale of illegal fireworks to Tracy Crime Stoppers at (209) 831-4847 or texting 274637 to TIPTPD.
