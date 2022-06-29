Safe and sane pyrotechnics went on sale Tuesday afternoon as 10 nonprofits are selling them for one week leading up to the Fourth of July holiday.
The nonprofits were selected by a lottery in January and completed a permitting process to sell the fireworks.
Fireworks will be sold through July 3 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Monday, the Fourth of July.
Safe and sane fireworks can be discharged in city limits from noon to 10 p.m. through July 3 and from noon to midnight on Fourth of July.
All fireworks are illegal to discharge after 12:01 a.m. on July 5 and all fireworks are illegal to discharge at any time in unincorporated areas of San Joaquin County including Mountain House, Banta and the rural areas surrounding Tracy.
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 835-3030.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.