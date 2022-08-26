Editor,
Election time is near. What have you done for me lately?
Has the homeless situation been resolved? “No.”
Has housing affordability been resolved? “No.”
Has inflation been reversed? “No.”
Has there been enough job creation in our city that pays enough to live on and pay the rent? “No.”
Has crime been reduced? “No.”
Has climate change been improved? “No.”
Has the pothole you called in to report been repaired in a timely manner? “No.”
Has the loud nuisance vehicle situation been addressed? “No.”
Has incidents of reckless driving been reduced? “No.”
Has new proposals for housing developments ceased due to drought? “No.”
So why would we vote for the same people only to retain the same situations as mentioned above? I don’t know about you but I am done with excuses.
When there is talk about climate change I think of all the vehicles that are used for daily commutes. I have mentioned in the past that eight out of ten that use the Altamont corridor have one person in the vehicle. This has been happening for decades. Valley Link is supposed to be the answer. “Not”. It will only bring more development and more strains on our infrastructure. It’s not that I am against growth, it’s that I think we are about full (maximum capacity).
With all the homeless and inflated rent and mortgage payments, inflated fuel cost and food cost, tires for the commuter vehicle, the list goes on and on. No mercy, just keep gouging, more money please.
And water, it’s a no brainer. Less water means regulate population growth, create a waiting list for those that would like to live in a certain state (California). And quit planting trees that can’t be watered and that focus on exports. That’s nuts! Don't reward poor performance.
Michael Gonzalez, Tracy
