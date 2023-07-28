Editor,
On Wednesday, June 28, my husband, several of my neighbors and I attended a meeting for the “Pacific Gateway Project” AKA “The Golden State Logistical Hub.”
Tracy Residents deserve to know the truth. This developer hired a high-dollar marketing company and gave the project a fancy new name. The fact is this is basically what has already been rejected by the Board of Supervisors. It would still consist of taking about 1,600 acres of prime farmland, covering it in blacktop, and putting warehouses and truck parking in South Tracy. It will also consist of The University of Silicon Andhra (I’ll let you do the research on that one) as well as a VFW post. While I fully support the VFW, their post belongs within the city limits, not 10 miles out of town.
This will GREATLY affect ALL of Tracy residents no matter where you live. They have promised to make Chrisman Road four lanes (pretty sure we’ve heard this before from developers) A good source of information is on the www.transparenttracy website.
I strongly encourage every Tracy resident to write your letters of opposition before our town ends up with yet another logistical nightmare but in South Tracy now. Correspondence should be sent to Bmillar@sjgov, as well as our City Council and Supervisors. Tracy City Council and San Joaquin Supervisors, do the right thing and oppose this project as Tracy residents DO NOT WANT THIS! This project benefits just another “new” developer at the expense of the citizens of Tracy and San Joaquin County.
Leanne Staas, Tracy
Editor’s note:
The Golden State Logistics Hub project was previously filed with the county as a pre-application, but never came up for a vote. The Pacific Gateway Specific Plan was filed with the county in April, with Ridgeline Property Group as the applicant. The next step is for the applicant to complete the environmental impact report. Information on the plan is at https://www.sjgov.org/commdev/cgi-bin/cdyn.exe?grp=planning&htm=pacific_gateway.
