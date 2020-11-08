The San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors extended its application deadline for volunteers to fill vacancies on its community-led Housing Authority and Larch Clover Community Center Advisory boards to Nov. 30.
The Housing Authority board sets policies for the operation of the County office, which oversees fair and affordable housing for low-income, elderly and disabled residents. The board is currently seeking a registered tenant with the Housing Authority over the age of 62 to join its seven-member board.
Per the County's website, the Larch Clover Community Center Advisory board has five members and studies, reviews, evaluates and makes recommendations to the Community Action board on matters relating to poverty and also serve as the advisory council to Tracy's Larch Clover Community Center. Qualified applicants for this "Low-Income Representative" vacancy must be at least 16 years of age and reside in the Larch Clover Community Center service area.
Those interested in applying for these positions or are interested in viewing other vacancies can visit https://www.sjgov.org/department/cob/boards_commissions_committees for more information and application details.
The Board of Supervisors will review qualified applicants at its Jan. 5, 2021 meeting.
