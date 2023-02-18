The San Joaquin County Superior Court is accepting applicants from county residents to serve on the 2023-2024 San Joaquin County Civil Grand Jury for the term that begins July 1.
The 19-member Civil Grand Jury is made up citizens who are randomly selected from the applicants nominated by the judges of the Superior Court.
The Civil Grand Jury investigates the functions and operations of governmental bodies, agencies, and public officials within San Joaquin County along with investigating complaints received from the public.
A Grand Juror must be at least 18-years-old, a U.S. citizens and have lived in San Joaquin County for at least one year. A juror must possess a basic knowledge of the English language and cannot be currently serving as trial juror or an elected public official.
Applicants must be able to work in-person and have the ability to work remotely by telephone or video which requires a smart phone and internet access.
The deadline for submitting an application is March 17 and application can be found on the court’s website at www.sjcourts.org/general-info/civil-grand-jury or by calling (209) 992-5695.
Qualified applicants may be interviewed by a Superior Court Judge and the San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Office will conduct background investigations, which includes a record check from law enforcement agencies.
