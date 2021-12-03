A San Joaquin County Sheriff Office correctional officer is in custody facing sexual assault charges stemming from an investigation started in early July.
A news release from the San Joaquin County District Attorney Office said Alex Tafoya, a correctional officer at the San Joaquin County Jail in French Camp, was indicted by a grand jury on sexual assault crimes.
A news release from the sheriff’s office on Thursday said Tafoya was placed on administrative leave following an internal investigation that began in July of Tafoya’s conduct.
Based on the investigation’s findings the case was forwarded to San Joaquin County District Attorney’s office.
On Thursday, Tafoya was arraigned on charges of oral copulation by force, sexual penetration by force, false imprisonment by violence, fraud, or deceit and assault by a police officer.
In a written statement District Attorney Tori Verber Salazar said, “We must protect women from sexual violence irrespective of their circumstance. When law enforcement officers violate their oath and authority and abuse members of the community, they will be held accountable. The District Attorney's Office commends the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office for believing victims, conducting a thorough investigation, and for partnering with our office to seek justice."
In the news release the sheriff’s department said, “As with any of our citizens, everyone is considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. When allegations of this nature are brought to our attention, we take them extremely seriously. Conduct of this nature is a dishonor to our Office, the Oath that we take, and the badge that we wear. As always, we will continue to do everything we can to ensure the safety of the citizens of San Joaquin County.”
At the arraignment Tafoya was taken into custody and is being held at the Stanislaus County Jail in Modesto. He will remain in jail until and throughout his trial.
The district attorney’s office said the indictment transcripts will be unsealed and made available to the public once the defense counsel has had a chance to review them.
