Restaurants, movie theaters, gyms and shopping malls are some of the businesses that will be open for indoor operations with modifications as San Joaquin County moved to the less restrictive red “substantial” tier of COVID-19 restrictions on Tuesday.
The department of Health and Human Service moved the county from the most-restrictive purple “widespread” tier after it had met the two-week threshold of having less than eight new daily cases for every 100,000 people, with 8% or less of all people tested for the coronavirus testing positive.
The tiered system is part of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s “Blueprint for a Safer Economy” issued in August, and it describes when counties can ease restrictions on business and public gatherings.
As of Tuesday San Joaquin County had an adjusted case rate of 6.8 new cases per 100,000 and 4.7% of everyone tested for COVID-19 testing positive.
Under the red tier guidelines many business can reopen indoor operations but with a reduced capacity.
Restaurants can now have indoor dining, as long as they don’t allow more than 25% of their capacity in the dining room. Movie theaters, places of worship, museums, zoos and aquariums can also serve people indoors with the same 25% capacity restriction. Gyms and fitness centers can open too, but are restricted to 10% of their indoor capacity.
Retail business and shopping mall will be allowed to operate with 50% of their capacity.
Personal care services including tattoo parlors, piercing studios, skin care and massage services can return indoors with safety modifications, joining hair salons, barber shops and nail salons.
After two weeks in the red tier schools in the county will be allowed to reopen for in-person instruction following state guidelines unless they had already reopened under a waiver.
The move to the red tier still does not allow bars, brewpubs and pubs to open unless they serve meals.
Wineries and family entertainment centers are open for outdoor operations only.
After Tuesday’s announcement Cinemark said they will reopen five theaters in the Sacramento region on Friday including Cinemark 14 at West Valley Mall, 3200 Naglee Road.
Theaters will add enhanced sanitizing, staggered show times and limited seating capacity. Private watch parties can be booked for up to 20 people to watch a private screening in a dedicated auditorium.
San Joaquin Public Health Services reported there have been a total of 20,411 total cases of COVID-19 in the county with 456 deaths. The county reported 54 new cases on Tuesday.
The California Department of Public Health said as of Tuesday there were 810,625 confirmed COVID-19 cases across the state with 3,200 newly confirmed cases as of Tuesday.
Since the start of the pandemic there have been 15,792 deaths in state-wide from COVID-19.
San Joaquin County can move into the next tier, “moderate” the orange tier, once they have spent two weeks with less than four new cases per 100,000 people and a positivity rate of testing of less than 5%.
