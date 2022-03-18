Mountain House High’s Jacqueline Prawira and Cordes Elementary’s Dhruvan Kesapragada and Dhruv Patnam took Best of Show honors in their respective grade categories as the winners of the 2022 San Joaquin County Office of Education STEAM Fair were announced.
The science and engineering fair, in its 63rd year, has a focus on science , technology, engineering, arts and mathematics. More than 150 kindergarten through twelfth grade student from 16 school representing five school districts entered 100 projects. Projects could include individual, group and entire class projects.
Students competed in kindergarten through third grade, fourth through fifth and sixth through 12th grade divisions.
STEAM Fair competitors had an opportunity to present their projects to volunteer judges with more than 50 professionals, teachers, and other volunteers from the community helping judge the projects and conduct interviews. The fair had 13 high school students that volunteered and helped interview the kindergarten through fifth grade students about their projects.
Prawira took top honors in the sixth through 12th grade division for her project named “Cyclo. Plas: Upcycling Fish Scale Waste as an Environmentally Friendly Thin Plastic-Like Material
to Combat White Pollution.”
Kesapragada and Patnam were the top project in the kindergarten through fifth grade division for their “Stop the Train” project.
Prawira’s project along with projects from Lammersville Elementary’s Clara Kerr, Hansen Elementary’s Sai Harish Balamurugan and Mountain House High’s Alicia Roice, Jordan Prawira, Divya Matta and Ashlyn Roice will be among the county representatives for the California Science and Engineering Fair state competition in mid-April.
