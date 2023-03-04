The San Joaquin Local Agency Formation Commission (LAFCo) seeks an alternate public member the to serve on the county land use board.
The appointment will be for a 4-year term. Those interested must residents of San Joaquin County and may not be an officer or employee of the county or any city or special district within the county at their time of appointment.
LAFCo reviews annexation proposals and boundary changes for cities and special districts. The commission also conducts municipal service reviews and sphere of influence studies to plan for the future boundaries of cities and special districts.
LAFCo meets at 9 a.m. on the second Thursday of each month at the San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors Chambers.
Application forms are available from the LAFCo Office at 44 N. San Joaquin Street, Suite #374, Stockton, CA 95202 or from the LAFCo website at https://www.sjgov.org/commission/lafco/home. Applications must be completed and returned by March 20. Applicants will be invited to attend the Commission meeting and briefly present their qualifications to the commission.
For more details on the appointment contact J.D. Hightower, Executive Officer at (209) 468-3198.
