The campaigns for Tracy mayoral candidates Jass Sangha and Nancy Young and Tracy City Council candidate Amrik Wander are the top fundraisers leading up to the Nov. 3 election.
According to her campaign disclosure forms filed at TracyCity Hall on Sept. 24, covering campaign fundraising up to Sept. 19, Sangha had raised $54,390 so far. That includes more than $43,610 in raised in 2019 and another $10,780 so far in 2020, including $9,696 since July 1.
She listed 33 individual contributions of $100 or more, six of them for $500, and two for $1,000. Another $2,000 contribution came into Sangha’s account from Dr. Surinder Singh of Stockton on Sept. 22.
Young, currently Tracy’s Mayor Pro Tem, has raised nearly $31,700 so far, including $9,455 in 2019 and $22,244 in 2020. Most of it has come in since July 1, and includes 19 contributions of more than $100. Four contributions of $1,250 each came from people with Integral Communities of Newport Beach, developer of TracyHills. Another $1,000 came from Ponderosa Homes, Young got a $3,500 contribution from Sandra Hernandez of Tracy, and she made a $5,000 loan from herself to her campaign fund.
Sangha and Young were the only candidates actively fundraising through the first half of 2020. Tracy City Councilman Dan Arriola has raised $13,080 since July 1. It includes $3,935 in loans from himself, plus 18 contributions of $100 or more. The six contributions of $500 or more included four contributions of $1,250 each from people with Integral Communities.
Challenger Abdul Wahid has raised $4,500 since July 1, most of it, $3,800, from individuals contributing less than $100. His Form 460 states that 1,000 individuals gave $5 or less.
Jennifer Bilbrey did not report any money raised aside from $100 that she contributed to her own campaign.
The top fundraiser among Tracy’s eight city council candidates is Amrik Wander, who has raised $41,500 since July 1. It included 69 contributions of $100 or more, with 16 contributions of $1,000 or more, the largest, $3,000, from Primestar Real Estate, with another $2,500 from Primelink Express.
Mateo Bedolla has raised $24,450 since July 1. It includes $14,000 in loans from himself, a $8,000 loan from Maricela Morelos-Bedolla, and his itemized contributions include $2,000 from Jasmeen Sandhu.
Jaime Medina has raised $17,152 since July 1. It includes $5,000 from the Tracy Firefighters Association, $2,500 from Kramjit Kaur of Sacramento, $1,500 from Janet Blincoe of Lodi, $2,725 in unitemized contribution of less than $100 each, and $2,500 worth of website development services from Smart Logic.
Eleassia Davis has raised $13,816 since July 1. It includes 23 contributions of $100 or more. The largest are $5,000 from the Tracy Firefighters Association and $3,000 from Jasmeen Sandhu of Tracy.
William Muetzenberg raised $11,485, including $6,085.89 in unitemized contributions of less than $100 or less and 36 contributions of $100 or more, with none over $250.
Elizabeth Ortiz has raised $7,221 since July 1. It includes $3,890 worth of marketing, material, web and photo services from Methods of Development in Stockton, and $3,331 in contributions of less than $100.
Ameni Alexander did not raise or spend any money in the first half of 2020, and contributed to $10,000 of his own money to his campaign fund on July 2.
Cliff Hudson did not report any money raised, with the only money spent going toward filing fees.
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 835-3030.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.