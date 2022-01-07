Editor,
On Tuesday morning the phone rang and I answered it. The voice on the other end said, “Grandpaw, it’s your grandson. I’m in Santa Clara and was in an accident.” I said, “Are you OK?” He said, “Yes, but I’ve been arrested.”
He said he was rear-ended by some woman, “And then when the police arrived they found an open container in my back seat and arrested me. I’m in jail in Santa Clara now. You will be getting a call from a public defender about what to do next.”
In about an hour Mr. Chad Reed called, saying he was with the public defender, and my grandson was indeed in jail and they were requesting $10,000 bail because the woman involved was 4½ months pregnant. But he said that because it was my grandson’s first offense they would reduce the bail to $4,700 and could I raise the money? I told him I’d sell some things and get the cash. He said he would call me back in an hour and would tell me where to meet him.
I immediately called my son and asked where his two sons were and my daughter asked where her son was. All three were at work. So when the “public defender” called back I told him the following: “I’m reporting your number to the phone company and I have a neighbor who works for the FBI and she wants to attend the transfer of the $4,700. Click (hangup).
So old-timers out there be careful, unless you have $4,700 you don’t need or have an FBI agent in the neighborhood.
Richard N. Staas, Tracy
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.