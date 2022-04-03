Scenic route on I-580 excluded billboard blight

If you have been traveling on Interstate 580 west of Tracy, you probably haven’t given billboards a second thought — for one simple reason: There are none.
That was taken care of 50 years ago, on March 1, 1972, when the San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors voted to designate the 15 miles of I-580 along with a mile of I-5 near the Stanislaus County line as a Scenic Corridor that didn’t permit billboards.
County supervisors had been considering the action since that first stretch of what originally had been called the Westside Freeway was opened nearly five years earlier, in November 1967.
That was when the first 40-mile section of what originally had been called the Westside Freeway was completed as far south as State Highway 152 west of Los Banos.
From that point, I-5 was opened five years later, in March 1972 south to Wheeler Ridge near Bakersfield, a distance of 184 miles. That completed construction of I-5 in the San Joaquin Valley, pushing San Joaquin County supervisors to take action to create the Scenic Corridor in our county, as other counties to the south had already done.
I recall that Margaret Toke, longtime director of the Stockton-San Joaquin County Library System, was a major advocate of keeping billboards off the freeway than runs along the edge of the hills in the San Joaquin Valley. Stressing the need to protect the view of the valley from the foothill elevation, she pushed supervisors to take action, and they did so, unanimously.
There was one slight hitch to overcome. Bill Harper had a hog farm near the junction of I-580 and I-5, and he had too many hogs to qualify for an exemption. But the county supervisors and State Highway Department people worked around the problem after acknowledging that the hog farm could not be seen from the freeway.
Out of view, Bill was allowed to stay in business, including helping 4-H and FFA members prepare hogs for showing at the county fair.
Not all parts of I-5 that ran through San Joaquin County have Scenic Corridor status, and we can see numerous billboards along both sides of I-5 driving to and from Stockton.
The I-580 Scenic Corridor stretches from its junction with I-5 near Vernalis northwest to its junction with I-205 west of Tracy at the base of the Altamont Pass.
And as many Tracy commuters know all too well, that junction can become a congestion headache, especially in the morning commute hours.
The 16-mile stretch of the Scenic Corridor west and south of Tracy in San Joaquin County was opened in November 1967 as the first leg of what became known as “the Tracy Triangle.”
So when were the other Tracy Triangle legs opened?
Interstate 205, originally known as the North Tracy Bypass, was completed three years later, in December 1970, moving freeway traffic 11.5 miles around the north side of Tracy and off 11th Street in the center of town.
An I-205 ribbon-cutting ceremony was conducted Dec. 21, 1970, just east of Tracy Boulevard. Former Tracy Mayor Bob Monagan, then speaker of the State Assembly who gave the dedicatory talk, pointed to the importance of Tracy’s burgeoning freeway system.
“With this freeway triangle, Tracy will be the focal pint of ther entire economy of Northern California,” he declared.
I-5 was later named the Robert T. Monagan Freeway.
In November 1971, the last leg of the freeway triangle, a 13.8-mile section of I-5 from its junction with I-580 junction north to I-205 near Mossdale, was opened east of town.
Like other Tracy Triangle legs, it was built by Gordon H. Ball Construction Co. of Danville. The quality of work by project manager Bruce Casten and his crew always appeared to me to be better than in a number of other sections of I-5 constructed farther south.
After traveling along truck-laden I-5 several times in the past year en route to and from Los Angeles, I can easily predict it won’t be too many years before a third lane will be added in both directions. Construction of Interstate Highways — without billboards —in the San Joaquin Valley may not be over yet.
