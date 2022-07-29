Karin Schnaider is the city of Tracy’s new assistant city manager as of last week, taking the job formerly held by Andrew Malik, who was also the city’s director of development services.
She is now one of two assistant city managers, with Midori Lichtwardt continuing to serve in that role.
Schnaider has more than 20 years of governmental accounting experience and has served as Tracy’s finance director since 2017. She previously worked for the cities of San Diego, Sierra Madre and Benicia, as well as Pasadena Unified School District.
“I am confident that Karin’s extensive financial knowledge, experience, and leadership skills make her well-suited for her new role as our assistant city manager,” said City Manager Michael Rogers in a statement released last week.
Schnaider’s municipal finance experience includes audit completion and accounting software conversions, and she has developed and implemented debt and investment policies in support of financially sustainable asset and infrastructure management and planning.
While in Tracy she has participated in the development of the city’s cannabis policy and ordinance, oversight of the city’s state and federal lobbying activities, and completion of the City’s Local Hazard Mitigation Plan. She has gone on to make presentations on these topics to the California Society of Municipal Finance Officers.
Schnaider earned her bachelor of science degree in accountancy from San Diego State University and she holds a master’s degree in public policy administration from CSU Long Beach. She currently serves as President of the League of California Cities Fiscal Officer Committee, and participates as a member of the league’s Revenue and Tax-Sales Tax subcommittee and Public Safety Committee. She also serves on the Contra Costa County Emergency Medical Care Committee.
“I have a strong passion for local government and look forward to serving the Tracy community in my expanded capacity,” Schnaider said.
