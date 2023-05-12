The Tracy Unified School District Board of Education has endorsed a map that will define the seven new trustee areas that will make up the district starting with the 2024 election.
On Tuesday the board agreed on the “yellow” map, which creates two large mostly rural trustee areas to the south and five more trustee areas in the more densely populated part of town. The board also agreed on a new election cycle for trustees.
Kristen Parks of National Demographics Corporation, the consultant working to establish trustee areas for TUSD, explained that the two choices the school board had for the final map each had “pairings” within trustee areas, meaning that two current trustees live in the same area.
The “orange” map, which appeared to be the favored option when the school board reviewed four map proposals at its April 25 meeting, had board President Steve Abercrombie and Trustee Jeremy Silcox sharing an area, and trustees R.G. Fagin and Brian MacDonald sharing an area. It would also have two vacant areas, meaning that newcomers would be competing for open seats.
The “yellow” map the board ended up endorsing has just one area that is shared by two current trustees, Fagin and MacDonald, and one vacant area.
Tuesday’s meeting was the second public hearing on the proposed maps, with final adoption set for the board’s June 13 meeting. There was no public comment, and trustees only sought clarification on how the new election cycle would work with the terms of the current board members. All trustees but one, MacDonald, reside in trustee areas where the election cycle the board endorsed matches with their terms.
Both Fagin and MacDonald live in Area 6, which will be up for election in 2026. That matches with the end of Fagin’s term, having been elected in 2022, and he would be able to run for re-election. Meanwhile, MacDonald is serving a partial term that expires at the end of 2024 and he won’t be eligible to run for any of the seats up for election next year. He would have to wait until 2026 and run against Fagin if he were to try to regain his seat on the board.
Three trustee areas will be up for election on Nov. 5, 2024.
Area 1 is the vacant area, so when the election is held next year there will be no incumbent candidate. That area covers the north end of town. It includes everything north of Interstate 205, plus an area west of Tracy Boulevard bordered by parts of Grant Line Road, Lincoln Boulevard, Lowell Avenue, Corral Hollow Road and Byron Road. West High School is within that area, as are Jacobsen and Freiler elementary schools.
Area 3 will be up for election next year as well. Trustee Zachary Hoffert resides in that area, which is just south of Area 1 and is bordered by Tracy Boulevard to the east and Corral Hollow Road to the west. It extends south as far as the northern end of the Ellis development. It includes Williams and Monte Vista middle schools and Villalovoz and McKinley elementary schools.
Also up for election in 2024 is Area 5, where Trustee Lynn Dell Hawkins lives. That area is just east of Area 3 between Tracy Boulevard and Holly Drive with Whittier Avenue at the north end. It extends south to Valpico Road, where the wider portion of the area is bordered by MacArthur Drive to the east. That area includes Poet-Christian, South/West Park and Central elementary schools plus Stein High School.
Trustee areas up for election in 2026 include Area 2, where Trustee Jeremy Silcox resides. That area is bordered by Byron Road to the north, Western Pacific Way to the south, Lammers Road to the west and Corral Hollow Road to the east. It includes Kimball High School, plus Kelly Elementary School.
Area 4, where Trustee Olinga Alexander resides, is just east of Area 5 and has Interstate 205 to the north, Schulte Road to the south, MacArthur Drive to the east, and Tracy Boulevard on its western border at the north end of the area and Holly Drive/Central Avenue on the western border at the south end. It includes Tracy High plus Bohn and North elementary schools.
Area 6 covers the largest geographical area, and extends up to Interstate 205, with the northern extension of the area bordered by MacArthur Drive to the west and Chrisman Road to the east. Most of Area 6 is south of Valpico Road, with Tracy Boulevard to the west and Vernalis Road to the south. It includes part of Jefferson Elementary School District plus New Jerusalem Elementary School District. Hawkins and Jefferson elementary schools, both in Jefferson School District, are in this area, and those students would attend TUSD high schools.
Area 7, where Abercrombie lives, makes up the rest of the southern part of the district. It includes all of the rural areas south of Interstate 580, including new development in Tracy Hills, and south of Vernalis Road. The new Corral Hollow School within Tracy Hills is in Area 7. It includes Hirsch Elementary School, which is in TUSD, and Traina and Monticello schools, which are in Jefferson School District, and would send their students to TUSD high schools.
